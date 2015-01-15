BISHKEK Jan 15 Growth in Kyrgyzstan's gross
domestic product slowed to 3.6 percent last year from 10.9
percent in 2013 after output was reduced at a flagship gold
venture, according to statistics released on Thursday.
The mainly Muslim Central Asian nation of 5.5 million
depends heavily on the output of the Kumtor gold mine, operated
by Canada's Centerra Gold, and on remittances from
migrants working abroad.
"This decline (in GDP growth) is mainly due to Kumtor, their
output dragged us down," Azamat Orosbayev, a department chief at
the National Statistics Committee, told Reuters.
Kumtor, which lies in the Tien Shan mountains and is the
country's largest gold deposit, reduced output to 17.6 tonnes
last year from 18.67 tonnes in 2013 as ore grade fell, according
to early Kyrgyz official data.
Kumtor accounted for 7.4 percent of Kyrgyz GDP and 15.5
percent of its industrial output last year. Gold, which besides
Kumtor includes several small mines, made up 41 percent of all
Kyrgyz exports last year.
Kyrgyzstan plans to join in May the Eurasian Economic Union
of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia, which was officially
set in motion on Jan. 1.
But the hard-up nation's membership in the Moscow-led body
may further cut its growth this year, as Russia slides into
depression and oil-rich neighbour Kazakhstan's growth slows.
Presenting its 2015 draft budget in parliament last month,
the Kyrgyz government said it expects GDP to expand by 6.2
percent this year. The cabinet said later, however, that it
might revise the optimistic outlook.
