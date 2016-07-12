BISHKEK, July 12 Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product fell 2.3 percent year-on-year in January-June as output at the Kumtor gold mine, which accounts for much of the country's industrial output, declined sharply, the state statistics committee said on Tuesday.

Excluding Kumtor, the Central Asian nation's GDP rose 1.2 percent year-on-year, it said. In the same period of 2015, Kyrgyzstan's economy grew 6.8 percent, or 3.7 percent excluding Kumtor.

Kumtor Gold Company said in January it planned to produce between 14.9 and 16.5 tonnes of gold in 2016, versus 16.2 tonnes last year.

But this will be weighted to the second half of the year, because of the geological structure of the deposit, it said. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Roche)