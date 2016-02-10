BISHKEK Feb 10 Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product dropped 10.7 percent year-on-year in January as gold output, which accounts for a bulk of economic activity, fell 61.3 percent, the state statistics committee said on Wednesday.

In January 2015, the Central Asian country's GDP rose 7.9 percent. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)