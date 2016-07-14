BISHKEK, July 14 Kyrgyzstan wants to sign a
partnership agreement with the European Union, President
Almazbek Atambayev told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Thursday, a sign Russia's ally seeks closer ties with the West.
The move follows a decision by Moscow late last year to
cancel planned investments of billions of dollars in Kyrgyz
hydroelectric power projects as Russia's economy took a hit from
the plunge in oil prices.
Speaking alongside Merkel, who visited Bishkek on Thursday,
Atambayev said Kyrgyzstan wanted a deal similar to one
neighbouring Kazakhstan signed with the EU this year to boost
mutual trade and investment.
"I have a lot of hope," he said.
In another sign Bishkek may be trying to mend its ties with
the West, especially the United States, it began a review this
week of a criminal case against human rights activist Azimzhan
Askarov, who had been given a life sentence on charges including
incitement to ethnic hatred and calls to mass disorder.
The U.S. State Department last year gave its annual Human
Rights Defenders Award to Askarov, sparking a row with Bishkek
that led to the termination of a long-standing cooperation
agreement between the two.
The parliament of the former Soviet republic of six million
also voted in May against a Russian-style draft law aimed at
tightening state control over nongovernmental organisations
(NGOs) financed from abroad.
Kyrgyzstan, which hosts a Russian military airbase, had
moved closer into Russia's orbit under Atambayev who became
president in 2011.
But last December, Atambayev said Moscow would be unable to
finance previously agreed plans for two Kyrgyz hydroelectric
power projects with a combined value of more than $3 billion.
The volume of transfers from Kyrgyz migrant labourers in
Russia fell by a third last year in dollar terms as the rouble
weakened.
Merkel, speaking at the same briefing with Atambayev, warned
that negotiating a comprehensive agreement with Brussels would
be a complex task.
"But, in any case, I will support you in getting closer to
the European Union," she said.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)