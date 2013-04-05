* Kyrgyzstan to sell Jerooy despite investor's claims
* Accepting bids until May 10
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, April 5 Kyrgyzstan has begun the sale
of Jerooy, its second-largest gold deposit, turning a deaf ear
to a $400 million arbitration claim filed by a Kazakh investor
alleging its licence to develop the field was expropriated
illegally.
The government set a starting price of $300 million for the
rights of subsoil use at Jerooy and the state geology agency
will accept bids until 1700 local time on May 10, said a tender
announcement published in official newspapers.
Jerooy, discovered in Soviet times, lies about 3,000 metres
above sea level in the northern Talas region. It has drawn
several investors since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991
but has not been developed.
Kyrgyz Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev told Reuters in
a recent interview that Jerooy was estimated to hold up to 100
tonnes of gold. Data from state gold company Kyrgyzaltyn show
that Jerooy holds almost 84 tonnes of gold and about 13 tonnes
of silver.
Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation of 5.5 million which
borders China and hosts both U.S. and Russian military air
bases, has seen two presidents toppled by violent revolts since
2005 and investors have largely bypassed its reserves of gold,
copper, mercury, rare earth metals and coal.
Satybaldiyev, who headed a coalition government last
September on pledges to alleviate widespread poverty, said he
expects Jerooy's sale to spur investor interest in the
resource-rich but politically wobbly nation.
However, the long-awaited tender is soured by the $400
million arbitration claim filed by Kazakh company Visor Holding
against the Kyrgyz government in the United States last month.
Visor held a 60 percent stake in a joint venture with
Kyrgyzaltyn that was working at Jerooy. It lost its licence in
2010 after the authorities said it had failed to begin gold
production, but the Kazakh company says the licence was
expropriated illegally.
A senior Visor Holding manager who declined to be named said
the company made investments worth tens of millions of dollars
in Jerooy before its licence was "improperly revoked".
In a written answer to questions from Reuters, the company
said that the potential winner of the government's proposed
auction will obtain a mining licence only and "will still face
numerous obstacles in the form of property rights related to
development of the project".
Kyrgyzstan's State Geology Agency on Thursday described the
$400 million claim filed by Visor as "sheer blackmail".
The government is also embroiled in a bitter dispute with
Canada's Centerra Gold, which develops the nation's largest gold
deposit, Kumtor.