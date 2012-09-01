* Acting PM Omurbek Babanov to move into opposition
BISHKEK, Sept 1 Kyrgyzstan's acting prime
minister resigned on Saturday after his party appeared to be
frozen out of a new coalition to run the volatile former Soviet
republic.
Omurbek Babanov, a prominent businessman who had served as
prime minister since December, will move into opposition ahead
of the formation a new coalition government that is likely to
comprise three of the five parties in parliament.
"He asked to resign because the formation of a new coalition
has practically been decided," said Babanov's spokesman, Sultan
Kanazarov. The office of the president, Almazbek Atambayev, said
in a statement his resignation had been accepted.
A parliamentary democracy unique in Central Asia,
Kyrgyzstan's new model of government is backed by the United
States but viewed with suspicion by former imperial master
Russia. Both countries have military air bases in the country.
The coalition government collapsed on Aug. 22 after two of
its four members withdrew in protest against a shrinking economy
and corruption allegations against Babanov.
The prime minister, who had continued in an acting capacity
since, has denied all accusations of impropriety.
The move risks triggering a prolonged period of political
turmoil. Deputies from Ata-Meken, one of two parties to quit the
coalition, warned that Kyrgyzstan risks defaulting on its $2.8
billion foreign debt, more than half of gross domestic product.
Weak economic governance and a high level of perceived
corruption are seen as key hurdles to development in Kyrgyzstan,
which lies along a major drug trafficking route from Afghanistan
and has suffered periodic bouts of ethnic violence.
Atambayev, elected last October in the first peaceful
transfer of the presidency since independence in 1991, has
charged the Social-Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan with forming a
new coalition.
Officials have said the most likely configuration will be a
reunion of the Social-Democrats, Ata-Meken and Ar-Namys. Of the
four original coalition members, only Babanov's Respublika party
is unlikely to be invited back.
The only party outside the previous coalition, Ata Zhurt,
enjoys strong support among Kyrgyz nationalists, particularly in
the poorer south. It won marginally more seats than any other
single party in the last parliamentary election in October 2010.
Political analyst Mars Sariyev said relations between
Respublika and Ata-Meken had deteriorated after party members
traded corruption allegations. He said Babanov was better suited
to a role in opposition than negotiating a way into a coalition.
"Babanov is a businessman. He has carried his aggressive
business style into politics," Sariyev said. "It's beneficial
for him to move into opposition and maintain forward momentum."
Acting First Deputy Prime Minister Aaly Karashev will
replace Babanov pending the formation of a new coalition and the
election of a replacement prime minister.
Analysts have identified Zhantoro Satybaldiyev, head of the
presidential administration, as a candidate for the premiership.
"He is the voice of compromise. He can convince the
different factions and parties to implement reforms," Sariyev
said.