* Demonstrators storm TV studio before auction
* State agency to reschedule auction of 12 mineral deposits
* Mining law amended in anti-corruption drive
* Impoverished Kyrgyzstan seeks foreign investment
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Aug 28 Kyrgyzstan abandoned its first
attempt to sell gold mining concessions after demonstrators
stormed a live televised auction on Tuesday, disrupting attempts
by the former Soviet republic to attract foreign investors to
its untapped mineral riches.
Around 50 protesters, many wearing traditional Kyrgyz felt
hats, burst into a television studio shouting nationalist
slogans shortly before the scheduled live broadcast of the first
auction under new mining laws adopted in April.
A Reuters correspondent in the studio saw officials flee the
building as scuffles broke out between police and protesters,
some of whom shouted: "We won't let you sell our motherland!"
Kyrgyzstan's new government revised its mining laws in an
attempt to stamp out corruption and attract investors to bolster
a fragile economy that relies heavily on output from a single
gold mine, owned by Toronto-listed Centerra Gold.
The amendments require all small concessions to be auctioned
publicly to the highest bidder, a move designed to end the
clandestine exchange of licences for a handful of dollars with
the sole purpose of re-sale.
Uchkunbek Tashbayev, director of the State Agency of Geology
and Mineral Resources, said he believed the protest had been
orchestrated by opponents of these reforms. He told Reuters that
the auction would be rescheduled.
"This was the work of those who want to sell licences under
the carpet," he said. "We must not deviate from this path."
Kyrgyzstan ranked joint 164th of 183 countries in
Transparency International's 2011 Corruption Perception Index,
level with Guinea. The country has overthrown two presidents
since 2005 and has suffered periodic bouts of ethnic violence.
The disruption of the auction also comes less than a week
after the coalition government, in place since December,
collapsed under the strain of a shrinking economy and corruption
allegations against the prime minister.
President Almazbek Atambayev has appointed the
Social-Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, which he previously
represented as prime minister, to form a new coalition within 15
days. The current cabinet is continuing in an acting capacity.
KUMTOR REVIEW
Atambayev has been a proponent of the mining law reforms,
which would potentially unlock hundreds of mineral deposits
mapped by Soviet geologists but never brought into production.
The economy has suffered this year from its reliance on
Centerra Gold's Kumtor mine: a sharp fall in production due to
ice movement in the high-altitude pit contributed to a 5
percentage-point contraction in GDP in the first seven months.
Angry villagers have sporadically blocked the only road to
the mine and lawmakers directed the government in June to revise
the current operating contract after a move by some deputies to
nationalise the mine.
Several demonstrators inside the television studio called on
the government to complete its Kumtor review before proceeding
with the sale of other mineral assets.
The 11 small gold concessions and a coal licence offered for
auction are tiny in comparison. Located across four provinces,
most are still at the exploration stage, with starting prices
ranging from $60 to $65,000.
According to a list of participants published by the agency
prior to the auction, companies from Azerbaijan, China, Russia
and Turkey had been due to bid alongside local firms. The list
did not include any major mining companies.
"If there is no responsibility and no discipline, investors
will not come," Economy Minister Temir Sariyev said in
parliament. A date for the rescheduled auction has not yet been
set.
