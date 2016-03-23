(Adds opposition comments, context)
BISHKEK, March 23 Kyrgyzstan's state security
body said on Wednesday it had audio recordings that showed
several opposition politicians planned mass riots to oust
President Almazbek Atambayev, but two of the accused politicians
denounced the recordings as fakes.
Violent protests brought down two of the last four
presidents in the central Asian former Soviet republic - Askar
Akayev in 2005 and Kurmanbek Bakiyev in 2010.
"Audio recordings that have appeared on the Internet ... are
confirmed (as authentic) by audio recordings in the possession
of the State National Security Committee," the security body
said in a statement.
The committee said it had obtained its own recordings as
part of a criminal investigation and with court approval.
"The investigation continues," it said without naming the
people in the recordings.
Local media named the politicians in edited versions of the
audio tapes and two of them, former prosecutor general Azimbek
Beknazarov and former diplomat Mambetzhunus Abylov, denied any
wrongdoing.
"That is not even my voice. It is a fake," Abylov told
reporters. "This is absurd," said Beknazarov.
At the same time, Beknazarov and Abylov, who are both
leaders of the opposition El Unu (People's Voice) movement, said
they had cancelled a planned rally in the city of Osh on March
24 because of Kyrgyzstan's border standoff with Uzbekistan.
The Bishkek government this week called an urgent meeting in
Moscow of a Russia-led security bloc in order to draw attention
to a standoff with bigger neighbour Uzbekistan in an area where
the border between the two has not been officially defined.
Both sides briefly stationed dozens of troops and several
armoured personnel carriers in the disputed area but have since
withdrawn most of their servicemen.
Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it has sent
a note to Uzbekistan demanding the withdrawal of all troops and
military equipment from the area.
