BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan's parliament named Temir Sariyev prime minister on Thursday, a position he has already held for six months under the previous legislature.

Parties supporting pro-Russian Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev jointly secured majority in the elections last month and formed a coalition this week.

