BISHKEK Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev cancelled a trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday after suffering chest pains during the first leg of his flight, his spokesman said.

"He is being examined now," Almaz Usenov said, adding that Atambayev, who turned 60 last week, was in Turkey.

Atambayev, who has run the formerly Soviet Central Asian republic since 2011, has previously displayed no obvious signs of poor health.

The mostly Muslim nation of 6 million has been volatile for over a decade. Violent protests in 2005 and 2010 toppled two successive presidents. Atambayev has pledged to step down when his term ends in December 2017 and not seek re-election.

Kyrgyzstan, which hosts a Russian air base, has cultivated close relations with Moscow under Atambayev, whose Social Democratic party is also the leading partner in the ruling parliamentary coalition.

