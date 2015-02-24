SE Asia Stocks-Flat to lower as commodity prices drop; Philippines extends gains

By Christina Martin May 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday as an overnight decline in commodity prices raised concerns about the health of the global economy, while the Philippines extended gains on positive inflation data. Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 7 percent in opening trades, and copper held near four-month lows, following its biggest one-day drop in 20 months in the previous session. Oil prices fell further on Friday to be