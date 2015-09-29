BISHKEK, Sept 29 The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said on Tuesday it was raising its key interest rate to 10.0 percent from 8.0 percent, citing growing pressure on its national currency.

The pressure on the som currency stems from lower cash transfers from Kyrgyz migrants working in Russia and Kazakhstan, the Central Asian nation's main trading partners, whose currencies have sharply depreciated, the central bank said.

This pressure threatens to spur inflation in Kyrgyzstan in the short and medium term, it said.

Annual inflation in the ex-Soviet republic accelerated to 6.2 percent in the middle of September from 5.8 percent a month earlier, the central bank said.

The central bank's monetary policy aims to achieve and maintain inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium term. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)