BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
BISHKEK, March 30 Kyrgyzstan's central bank said on Monday it had decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 11 percent.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv