* Bishkek says U.S. base unnecessary as NATO troops leave
Afghanistan
* Russia grew wary of Western military presence in Central
Asia
* Kyrgyzstan committed to Russia-led regional security blocs
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, June 20 Kyrgyzstan on Thursday gave the
United States until July next year to shut its airforce base at
Manas, a staging post for U.S. troops and supplies in the
Afghanistan conflict but now deemed unnecessary as foreign
forces pull out.
The move is likely to please Russia as it vies with the West
and China for influence in the resource-rich region, once part
of Soviet Central Asia.
Troops from NATO's International Security Assistance Force
(ISAF) are preparing to leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014,
ending a costly and increasingly unpopular war launched after
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by al-Qaeda on U.S. cities.
The Manas Transit Center outside the capital Bishkek, which
numbers about 1,000 U.S. servicemen, has been in operation since
the end of 2001. The Kyrgyz government said in a note issued
prior to a vote in parliament: "Further functioning of this
facility is unnecessary".
Parliament passed the law by 91 votes to five, setting a
deadline of July 11, 2014, for the base to close.
Russia secured an extension of the lease of its own air base
in Kyrgyzstan last September.
In the wake of the 2001 attacks, Moscow said it had no
objections to the United States and its allies using Central
Asia for deployment and transit of their troops and cargo to
neighbouring Afghanistan.
But the Kremlin later became wary of the growing foreign
military presence in a region which was once its imperial
backyard.
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, elected in 2011, has
staked heavily on closer ties with Russia and repeately assured
Moscow that the U.S. air base would be shut in 2014.
Visiting Bishkek last September, Russian President Vladimir
Putin agreed to write off nearly $500 million in debt from
Kyrgyzstan in exchange for a package of deals that extended
Moscow's economic and military foothold in the volatile nation.
This included a 15-year extension to Russia's lease of the
Kant military air base outside Bishkek.
Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous nation of 5.5 million which lies
on a drug trafficking route out of Afghanistan, has been hit by
periodic bouts of violence and has seen two presidents deposed
by revolts since 2005.
The economy, which contracted last year, relies heavily on a
gold venture with Canada's Centerra Gold and cash
remittances sent home by its migrant workers in Russia.
Ending its agreement on Manas with the United States,
Kyrgyzstan will lose annually $60 million paid by Washington for
the lease, and maybe more significant sums in indirect revenues
from the base, parliamentarian Akmatbek Keldibekov told Reuters.
Kyrgyzstan is part of the Collective Security Treaty
Organisation (ODKB) of several post-Soviet states, which is led
by Moscow. It is also a member of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation dominated by Russia and China.
"Politically, we won't renege on our commitments - we will
stay with Russia both in the SCO and ODKB," Keldibekov said.