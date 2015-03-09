(Adds detail)
By Natalie Grover and Rosmi Shaji
March 9 An injection for double chin reduction
developed by Kythera Biopharmaceutical Inc was
unanimously backed by an independent panel of experts on Monday,
bringing the drug a step closer to approval by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
Kythera's stock has nearly tripled since it went public in
2012 as investors bet on what could be the first approved drug
in the United States to reduce localized fat deposits.
The FDA typically accepts the panel's recommendations.
The drug, ATX-101, is a formulation of synthetically derived
deoxycholic acid, which destroys fat under the chin, leaving
surrounding tissue largely unaffected.
Other injectables, such as Allergan Inc's Botox and
dermal fillers are normally used to smoothen areas of the face.
Fat removal involves more radical procedures - limited to
surgeries performed under general anesthesia and liposuction -
and higher costs.
Submental, or below the chin, liposuction costs between
$2,700-$5,175, according to the American Society for
Dermatologic Surgery.
Kythera has not revealed its pricing plans for the
injection.
Submental fat, known colloqially as a "double chin" can be
caused by a plethora of factors including genetics and
lifestyle, and can be resistant to diet and exercise.
The drug is widely expected to win approval by May 13, when
the FDA is scheduled to make its final decision.
Analysts estimate it will generate at least half a billion
dollars in peak U.S. sales.
Makers of dermatologic and aesthetic drugs, including Nestle
SA's Galderma, Allergan Inc, and Johnson &
Johnson will likely find ATX-101 attractive and could
look to acquire rights to the drug or offer to buy the company,
Cowen & Co's Ken Cacciatore said in a client note.
Kythera's stock was halted on Monday, but had jumped about
25 percent on Thursday when an FDA staff review concluded that
the drug's benefits outweighed its risks.
The stock closed at $53.13 on Friday.
The drug is also being reviewed by Canadian and Swiss
regulators.
Last year, Kythera regained rights to the market the drug
outside the United States and Canada from a unit of Germany's
Bayer AG.
Westlake Village, California-based Kythera entered into
separate license agreements last month with Actelion Ltd
and the University of Pennsylvania to develop a potent
approach to treat hair loss. (bit.ly/1Ml86Zv)
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)