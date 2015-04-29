April 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved an injection for "double chin" reduction, developed by the Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

The drug, Kybella, is a formulation of synthetically derived deoxycholic acid, which destroys fat under the chin, leaving surrounding tissue largely unaffected. (1.usa.gov/1dtjkkj) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)