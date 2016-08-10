TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese government-owned Kyushu Railway Co will launch a public offering of its shares next month and list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in late October, people familiar with the matter told Thomson Reuters DealWatch on Wednesday.

The railway, known as JR Kyushu, plans to launch the deal on Sept. 15 and list on Oct. 25, several bankers close to the deal and market sources familiar with the matter told DealWatch.

The market capitalisation of the company is likely to be about 500 billion yen ($4.9 billion), a source told Reuters last month.

JR Kyushu, to list on the TSE's second section, is owned by the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. The agency has chosen five underwriters, including Nomura Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, for the IPO.

JR Kyushu media representatives were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 101.4400 yen) (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)