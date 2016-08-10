TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese government-owned Kyushu
Railway Co will launch a public offering of its shares next
month and list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in late October,
people familiar with the matter told Thomson Reuters DealWatch
on Wednesday.
The railway, known as JR Kyushu, plans to launch the deal on
Sept. 15 and list on Oct. 25, several bankers close to the deal
and market sources familiar with the matter told DealWatch.
The market capitalisation of the company is likely to be
about 500 billion yen ($4.9 billion), a source told Reuters last
month.
JR Kyushu, to list on the TSE's second section, is owned by
the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency.
The agency has chosen five underwriters, including Nomura
Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, for the
IPO.
JR Kyushu media representatives were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 101.4400 yen)
