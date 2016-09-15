TOKYO, Sept 15 The Japanese government will raise around $3.8 billion through the privatisation of Kyushu Railway Co in the country's biggest initial public offering this year, a regulatory filing by the railway operator on Thursday showed.

Kyushu Railway, better known as JR Kyushu, has received approval to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 25, according to the filing with the Ministry of Finance.

The government will sell its entire stake of 160 million shares, while no new shares will be offered in the IPO. At the indicative price of 2,450 yen per share, the government would sell 392 billion yen ($3.8 billion) of stock. ($1 = 102.3400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka, Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)