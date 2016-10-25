* Shares up 15 pct in morning trade

* Govt gained $4 bln in IPO after selling all shares in company

* Dividends, coupon perks and business prospects woo investors (Updates with closing share price)

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Oct 25 Shares in Kyushu Railway Co jumped 15 percent in their market debut on Tuesday, helped by fat dividends and hopes the company will benefit from its real estate business and increased tourism to Japan.

The strong first day of trade comes after its IPO - the world's third-largest this year - priced at the top of its range, raising $4 billion for the Japanese government which sold off all shares in the company.

Shares in JR Kyushu, as the company is better known, closed at 2,990 yen compared with their IPO price of 2,600 yen and in line with levels seen in the grey market ahead of its debut.

JR Kyushu runs trains, including bullet trains, across the southern island of Kyushu. Last year, a record 2.8 million foreign tourists visited the island, many from Taiwan and Korea, drawn by the region's hot springs and scenic landscapes.

The number of tourists to Kyushu has grown every month from a year earlier in 2016, local government data shows, despite part of the island being hit earlier this year by a series of deadly earthquakes.

While a declining population across its operating region could hit JR Kyushu's local train service earnings, Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities Inc, said the company could boost profits by expanding its real estate businesses.

In the last financial year, the firm posted 69.1 billion yen ($665 million) in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Its railway business accounted for 38 percent of that while its real estate businesses accounted for 40 percent.

JR Kyushu has developed a large retail complex at its Hakata station in Fukuoka city, drawing more people from Fukuoka's traditional shopping districts. The company plans to develop more stations in other cities on the island such as Nagasaki and Kumamoto.

JR Kyushu said in its prospectus the company would target a payout ratio of about 30 percent through March 2019. It is also offering 50 percent discount coupons for its railway services to shareholders. Owners of more than 100 shares can also receive discount coupons for hotels and retail stores run by JR Kyushu.

That dividend payout ratio would translate into about a 2.5 percent annual return per stock, which is about double the return on shares in East Japan Railway Co, also a formerly state-owned railway company that went public in 1993.

JR Kyushu is the fourth spin-off of the Japanese National Railways, which was privatised by the government in 1987.

West Japan Railway Co and Central Japan Railway Co were listed in the late 1990s.

($1 = 104.4000 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Sam Holmes)