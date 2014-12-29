PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 29 Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant OJSC :
* Says Kaluzhskiye Zavody Avtomotoelektrooborudovaniya (KZAME) divested its 8.1033 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1y12TDM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, on Thursday reported a swing to a profit in the first quarter as easing inflation helped the profitability of food sales and ongoing job cuts kept a lid on costs.