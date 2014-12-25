Dec 25Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment
Plant (KZAE) :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 17 the Arbitration Court of
Kaluga region ruled in the proceedings against the company
brought by the claim of Lyudmila Smulskaya and Nikolay
Neustupkin
* The court granted the plaintiffs claim to invalidate
resolutions 10 and 11 of the AGM of June 20, 2013
* The court denied the plaintiffs claim to invalidate
resolutions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 of the AGM of June 20,
2013
* The court denied the plaintiffs claim to invalidate
resolutions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 of the AGM of June
20, 2013 stated to AvtoKom OJSC
* The court ruled to recover 4,000 roubles ($76) from the
company in favor of Lyudmila Smulskaya as cost of state fee
Source text: bit.ly/1A7Wd6u
Further company coverage:
($1 = 52.5760 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)