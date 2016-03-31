By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 31
NEW YORK, March 31 A federal judge rejected L-3
Communications Holdings Inc's bid to dismiss a lawsuit
by shareholders seeking to recoup losses stemming from the
defense contractor's alleged accounting fraud in its aerospace
systems business.
In a Wednesday night decision, U.S. District Judge Valerie
Caproni in Manhattan said shareholders led by two Michigan
pension plans can pursue claims that L-3 hid improprieties tied
to a contract to service U.S. Army C-12 airplanes, including
those raised by an internal management-level whistleblower.
The judge also dismissed related claims against Chief
Executive Michael Strianese and Chief Financial Officer Ralph
D'Ambrosio, finding a lack of evidence that they acted
recklessly or intended to defraud.
L-3 shares slid 12.3 percent on July 31, 2014, wiping out
roughly $1.3 billion of market value, after the New York-based
company said it would restate two years of results, take a
charge against earnings, and fire four people over problems with
the C-12 contract, including cost overruns and inflated sales.
Caproni said the firings, including of the aerospace systems
unit's CFO, for what Strianese called "misconduct" gave rise to
a "strong inference" that L-3 intended to defraud shareholders.
She also said L-3's alleged misstatements could be material.
The judge did not rule on the merits of the lawsuit, which
seeks class-action status.
Neither L-3 nor lawyers for the company and its executives,
immediately responded on Thursday to requests for comment.
The plaintiffs were led by the City of Pontiac General
Employees' Retirement System, Local 1205 Pension Plan, and the
City of Taylor Police and Fire Retirement System.
David Rosenfeld, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said his
clients are pleased that the case against L-3 can go forward.
