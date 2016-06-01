WASHINGTON, June 1 L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC was awarded a $1.91 billion contract to provide airframe contractor logistics support for KC/KDC-10 tanker aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Vertex, a unit of L-3 Communications Holdings Inc based in Madison, Mississippi, will also support the KDC-10 including the Remote Aerial Refueling Operator System for the Netherlands, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)