July 31 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
said it had fired four employees as part of an ongoing internal
review that revealed overstatement of net sales and deferred
cost overruns in the company's aerospace business.
The company, which provides communication and electronic
systems to the U.S. military, said another employee had
resigned.
L-3 said it expected a related reduction of about $43
million in net sales and a pre-tax charge of $84 million. The
company reported preliminary sales of $3.02 billion for the
second quarter ended June 27.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)