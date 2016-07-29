A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai, India May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI Construction firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) reported a quarterly profit well below analysts' estimates, as several of its local infrastructure orders were deferred, leading to a decline in domestic business.

Net profit for the April-June quarter was 6.10 billion rupees ($91.04 million) compared with 4.19 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 8.11 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 67.0050 Indian rupees)

