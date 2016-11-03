Price recovery dampens Asian gold demand
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
MUMBAI The government's trust fund Specified Undertaking Of The Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) is selling a stake worth up to $594 million in engineering firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd in a block trade on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.
The base deal size for an up to 1.5 percent stake in L&T is worth about $297 million while the upsized deal for an up to 3 percent stake could be worth as much as $594 million at a floor price of 1415.66 rupees a share, the term sheet showed.
The floor price is a 2 percent discount to L&T's Thursday closing price of 1444.55 rupees on the BSE stock exchange.
SUUTI owned more than 8 percent of L&T as of end-September, according to stock exchange data.
(Reporting by Savio Shetty)
SHANGHAI China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said in an article published in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Saturday.