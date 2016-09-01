A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI An initial public offering (IPO) of shares in L&T Technology Services, which sources say aims to raise as much as $134 million, will open for subscription on September 12, according to a filing by parent Larsen & Toubro on Thursday.

Larsen, which is selling up to 10.4 million shares in L&T Technology Services, will sell the shares in a price range of 850 rupees to 860 rupees apiece, potentially raising as much as 8.94 billion rupees ($134 million), two sources with direct knowledge said.

The sale will amount to about a tenth of the post-offer equity capital of the company, the sources, who declined to be named, said.

The IPO will close on Sept. 15, Larsen said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 66.7811 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter)