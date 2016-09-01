Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
MUMBAI An initial public offering (IPO) of shares in L&T Technology Services, which sources say aims to raise as much as $134 million, will open for subscription on September 12, according to a filing by parent Larsen & Toubro on Thursday.
Larsen, which is selling up to 10.4 million shares in L&T Technology Services, will sell the shares in a price range of 850 rupees to 860 rupees apiece, potentially raising as much as 8.94 billion rupees ($134 million), two sources with direct knowledge said.
The sale will amount to about a tenth of the post-offer equity capital of the company, the sources, who declined to be named, said.
The IPO will close on Sept. 15, Larsen said in a stock exchange filing.
($1 = 66.7811 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON Friday's cyber attack hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries and that number could grow when people return to work on Monday, the head of the European Union's police agency said on Sunday.