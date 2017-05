MUMBAI Shares in L&T Technology Services Ltd rose as much as 8.3 percent on debut Friday after the company's $134 million initial public offering.

The stock opened at 920 rupees ($13.79) on the National Stock Exchange and rose to a high of 931.45 rupees, compared with the IPO issue price of 860 rupees.

($1 = 66.6950 rupees)

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)