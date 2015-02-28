LONDON Feb 28 John Browne, the former chief
executive of BP, will take charge of a $10 billion oil
and gas venture backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman to
help it expand internationally through partnerships and
acquisitions, the Financial Times reported.
Browne told the newspaper he will be appointed executive
chairman of L1 Energy on Monday, giving up his jobs at private
equity firm Riverstone and UK gas explorer Cuadrilla.
The appointment comes as L1 Energy, backed by investment
funds owned by Fridman and his partner German Khan, prepares to
complete as early as next week a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion)
deal to buy RWE Dea, the oil and gas arm of German
utility RWE.
The acquisition is a rare development since Russian firms
have struggled to expand abroad over the past year due to US and
European Union sanctions imposed on the country for its actions
in Ukraine.
Fridman and Khan plan to turn L1 Energy into a global oil
and gas player, using $14 billion in proceeds from the 2013 sale
of their stake in Russian oil producer TNK-BP to
state-owned Rosneft.
Browne led BP from 1995 to 2007 and was one of the
architects of TNK-BP, Russia's third largest oil producer at the
time, in which BP owned 50 percent.
Before agreeing to form TNK-BP, Browne and the oligarchs a
endured a rocky relationship for several years because BP had
effectively accused the Russians of stealing its assets.
L1 Energy will be capitalised with $10 billion of equity
from LetterOne and also be funded by debt. The intention, said
Browne, was "to build great partnerships" and "create something
with lasting value" using Dea, which owns UK North Sea assets,
as a platform.
"The first thing we will do is look in Dea's areas of
expertise to see where we can expand in those areas," Browne
told the FT.
"Secondly, we will look at the whole of North America to see
what can be done and with whom we can partner there. Then we
will look around the rest of world."
The FT did not say how much Browne would be paid. His role
at L1 could help overcome certain complications in the UK. L1
has been seeking a letter of comfort from the government to make
sure its newly acquired assets in the North Sea are not seized
if additional sanctions are imposed on Russia.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
