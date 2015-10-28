By Idrees Ali
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 L-3 Communications Holdings
Inc on Wednesday named Christopher Kubasik, a former
Lockheed Martin Corp chief operating officer, as
president and chief operating officer, a newly created position.
Kubasik resigned from Lockheed in November 2012, weeks
before he was to become chief executive officer, after an
internal ethics investigation found he had an improper
relationship with a subordinate.
He currently serves as president and CEO of Seabury Advisory
Group, a New York-based professional services firm focused on
aviation, aerospace and defense.
Michael Strianese, currently chairman, president and CEO at
L-3, which makes secure communication systems, avionics and
other defense equipment, will turn over the role of president to
Kubasik. The changes are effectively immediately.
In its second-quarter earnings report, L-3 showed cost
overruns in the platform integration business, lower margins in
the aerospace division and higher cost growth with the three
head-of-state aircraft contracts.
The company said in July it was looking at potentially
selling its national security solutions business to try and
create higher margins and increase sales growth.
L-3 will release third-quarter results on Thursday.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali)