June 26 Defense contractor L-3 Communications
Holdings Inc said Tuesday its board approved the spinoff
of part of its government services segment into a company called
Engility Holdings Inc on July 17.
Under terms of the tax-free spinoff, L-3 shareholders will
receive one share of Engility for every six shares of L-3 common
stock held as of the record date.
After the spinoff, Engility will trade on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "EGL".
L-3 said it expects full-year sales of up to about $13.2
billion after the Engility spinoff and per-share earnings of
$7.70 to $7.85. That compared with a prior outlook, including
Engility's operations, calling for 2012 profit of $8.45 a share
to $8.60 a share and sales of $14.6 billion to $14.8 billion.
Shares of L-3 were down 89 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $70.94
in mroning trading.