* Company expects Engility spin-off at mid-year

* Shares off

Dec 6 Defense contractor L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it expects sales and earnings to fall next year, citing declining U.S. spending and troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan.

L-3, which expects to spin off part of its government services segment into a new company called Engility by mid-year 2012, said it is moving to reduce overhead as customers face fiscal constraints.

"It's going to be a more challenging environment for us," Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Strianese said during the company's investor conference webcast.

Defense contractors are shedding noncore units and reducing headcount in preparation for leaner global defense budgets. The U.S. Defense Department, the world's biggest weapons spender, is looking to find more than $450 billion in cuts over the next decade.

L-3, which provides communications systems, government services and plane maintenance, forecast sales of $14.4 billion to $14.6 billion for 2012, compared with $15.3 billion to $15.4 billion expected for this year. Per-share earnings are expected to be $8.35 to $8.55 in 2012, compared with $8.60 to $8.70 seen for 2011.

Analysts currently expect profit of $8.76 for this year and $8.88 for next year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of L-3 Communications were down 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $67.19 in morning trading.