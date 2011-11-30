Nov 30 Spain's Caixabank, part of La Caixa group, plans to raise EUR3bn of four-year senior debt via its retail network one week after placing EUR1.5bn of subordinated debt through its branches, highlighting a growing trend among European financials to turn to individual investors as wholesale markets remain shut.

SG research noted today that supply of financial bonds is having its worst five-month run since the single currency began. Issuance of senior paper was limited to EUR1.1bn in November, SG estimated, bringing the year-to-year total to only EUR122bn, below the EUR153bn recorded last year.

The coupon of La Caixa's senior bond, provisionally rated A+/A by S&P and Fitch, has been set at 4.91%. The subscription period starts this Thursday and closes on January 17. The size can be increased to up to EUR4bn.

La Caixa brought similar retail placements in the past, but only up to EUR1bn in size. A five-year senior deal launched in November 2009 has a coupon of 4.125%, and a 3-year from October 2010 has a coupon of 3.75%.

The fair value opinion on the coupon for the new issuance was provided by a firm called Solventis.

The transaction documents describe the new bonds as "non-complex and low risk" instruments, while the subordinated debt was presented as complex and high risk. (Created by Jean-Marc Poilpre, edited by Julian Baker)