Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co said its lead experimental drug to treat low blood pressure met the main goal of a late-stage study on patients with distributive shock who have not adequately responded to existing treatments.

Distributive shock is a state in which the heart is pumping well enough, but the blood is not distributed properly to the vital organs leading to severe hypotention.

The drug, LJPC-501, is La Jolla's formulation of a natural peptide that regulates blood pressure.