CHICAGO Dec 6 A natural gas-fired power plant
in California that earlier this year warned it might need to
shut down filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, blaming
"inhospitable" regulations and a shift toward renewable energy
for power generation.
La Paloma Generating Co LLC, a 1,200 megawatt
combined cycle plant about 110 miles northwest of Los Angeles,
filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Tuesday,
citing $524 million of debt.
In its filing, La Paloma said market factors including
slower-than-expected growth in electricity demand and a rise in
renewable generation resources in California were "exacerbated
by an inhospitable regulatory environment."
La Paloma is owned by Rockland Capital LLC, one of several
California plant owners that has asked the state for help in
offsetting losses, arguing that it is in the state's interest to
support the natural gas plants because they provide stability
and reliability to the power grid.
An unexpected combination of oversupply of natural gas and a
boom in solar and other renewable energy has depressed power
prices and threatened the viability of natural gas plants that
sell power into California's electricity market.
In its court filing, La Paloma said it had decided that
Chapter 11 was in the best interests of the company and its
creditors and stakeholders, following consultation with
financial and legal advisers.
The company listed Bank of America Corp and SunTrust
Bank as its lenders. It has trade debt with a number
of organizations including Alstom Power Inc, the West Kern Water
District and Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
