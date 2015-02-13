ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss lender Raiffeisen's
subsidiary Notenstein Private Bank said on Friday it would buy
Basel-based bank La Roche 1787, which manages 6.5 billion Swiss
francs ($7 billion) of assets, for an undisclosed price.
The move comes against the backdrop of a Swiss banking
sector which is expected to shrink by around a third in the
coming years, as higher regulatory costs push smaller players to
sell out or close down, and the strong Swiss franc hammers
revenue and profits.
All business activities and staff of La Roche will be moved
to Notenstein in the next six months, the two banks said, except
any clients with any connection to the United States, where
prosecutors are investigating the role of Swiss banks in helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes.
($1 = 0.9296 Swiss francs)
