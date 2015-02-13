ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss lender Raiffeisen's
subsidiary Notenstein Private Bank will buy Basel-based bank La
Roche 1787, Swiss online news portal finews.ch said on Friday,
signalling a pickup in consolidation efforts in the Swiss
banking market.
Notenstein Private Bank specialises in wealth management for
private and institutional clients with assets under management
of around 21 billion Swiss francs ($23 billion), according to
its website.
La Roche is Basel's oldest private bank and manages around
10 billion Swiss francs, according to finews.ch, which cited
unidentified "insiders" as the sources for its information.
Notenstein and Raiffeisen declined to comment. La Roche
could not be reached for comment.
The Swiss banking sector is expected to shrink by around a
third in the coming years as higher regulatory costs push
smaller players to sell out or close down.
Switzerland's central bank's shock abandonment of its
currency cap against the euro and its decision to charge
negative interest rates made life more difficult for the smaller
private banks, already confronting shrinking margins and growing
international competition.
($1 = 0.9275 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Ruppert Pretterklieber; Editing by
Thomas Atkins and Mark Potter)