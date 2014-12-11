Dec 11 Labat Africa Ltd :

* EPS for six months ended 31 august 2014 will be 1.35 cents from continuing operations and 0.98 cents from discontinued operations

* This represents an improvement of 280 pct on prior period eps for continuing operations and a 410 pct improvement in total EPS

* Headline EPS for six months ended 31 Aug will be 1.38 cents per share compared to loss of 0.75 cents per share

* This represents an improvement of 284 pct on prior period headline EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: