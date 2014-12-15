BRIEF-Charm Engineering signs contract worth 1.95 bln won
* Says it signed 1.95 billion won contract with Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd, to provide FPD equipments
Dec 15 Labat Africa Ltd
* Various rail related transactions and negotiations are still in progress and if successfully concluded, may have an effect on price at which company's securities trade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 43.6 million shares at 13.32 yuan per share and pay cash of 100 million yuan in exchange for 84.1 pct stake in a ZTEWelink Technology, a wireless communication firm