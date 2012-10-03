LONDON Oct 3 A consortium led by private equity
firm 3i has kicked off the sale process for its majority
stake in French medical-diagnostics company Labco,
banking sources said on Wednesday.
Paris-based Labco, in which management and a group of
laboratory doctors also own a stake, could fetch around 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion), which would see troubled 3i make a
profit on its 2008 investment in the firm, the sources said.
The consortium, which also includes investors TCR Capital,
Natixis Investment Partners and CIC Finance, has hired
Rothschild to handle the sale process which started this week.
Bain Capital, Blackstone, EQT and PAI are
among private equity firms that have expressed an interest in
bidding for Labco, the sources said, while declining to give
further details on the size of the stake that is up for sale.
3i has a "drag along clause," which means that if it sells
its stake, other shareholders could be forced to sell, said one
person familiar with the matter.
3i, which declined to comment, is under pressure to revive
its business due to the underperformance of its flagship
5-billion-euro fund, which has suffered from high prices paid
for companies during the peak of the buy-out market.
.
Labco is likely attract interest from other private equity
firms as healthcare is a favoured sector due to its relative
stability in an uncertain economic climate and banks are keen to
provide debt financing for healthcare deals, bankers added.
Financing for private equity buyouts fell to its lowest
level since 2009 in the third quarter of 2012, a ccording to
Thomson Reuters LPC data, as dealmaking has slowed and banks
have been reluctant to underwrite large cheques.
The 3i-consortium acquired Labco, which operates over 250
laboratories for patients, general practitioners and hospitals,
in 2008. 3i made the largest investment in the company with 140
million euros.