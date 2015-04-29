PARIS, April 29 European medical diagnostic
services company Labco launched its initial public offering on
Wednesday as it looks to cut debt and boost its financial
firepower for acquisitions.
The company set a price range of between 7 and 9 euros for
the listing on Euronext Paris, implying an offer size of up to
545 million euros ($598 million) if a 15 percent over-allotment
option is fully used.
The offer is set to close on May 11, with pricing to take
place on May 12 and trading to begin on May 13, Labco said in a
statement.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO. Barclays Bank,
HSBC and Natixis are acting as joint bookrunners. CM-CIC
Securities is acting as co-lead manager, and Rothschild is
acting as financial advisor, Labco said.
($1 = 0.9118 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)