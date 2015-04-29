PARIS, April 29 European medical diagnostic services company Labco launched its initial public offering on Wednesday as it looks to cut debt and boost its financial firepower for acquisitions.

The company set a price range of between 7 and 9 euros for the listing on Euronext Paris, implying an offer size of up to 545 million euros ($598 million) if a 15 percent over-allotment option is fully used.

The offer is set to close on May 11, with pricing to take place on May 12 and trading to begin on May 13, Labco said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO. Barclays Bank, HSBC and Natixis are acting as joint bookrunners. CM-CIC Securities is acting as co-lead manager, and Rothschild is acting as financial advisor, Labco said. ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)