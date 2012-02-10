Feb 10 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday and forecast revenue growth of 2 percent to 3.5 percent in 2012.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $135.4 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with $131.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.56 per share, topping analysts' average forecast of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.366 billion from $1.295 billion.