Feb 10 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings' quarterly earnings beat Wall Street forecasts helped by lower costs, but sales fell short of expectations.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $135.4 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with $131.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.56 per share, topping analysts' average forecast of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.366 billion, up from $1.295 billion a year earlier, but below Wall Street's forecast of $1.379 billion, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Isaac Ro.

In a research note, Ro noted that testing volume growth of 1.2 percent also fell short of expectations for 1.6 percent growth.

Labcorp forecast revenue growth of 2 percent to 3.5 percent in 2012.

That implies 2012 revenue of between $5.65 billion and $5.74 billion, which also falls short of Wall Street's expectations, Ro added.

"While the mid-point of EPS guidance of $6.75-7.05 is below consensus of $6.93, it excludes the impact of future share repurchases," he wrote. "We view the results as disappointing and continue to believe upside to EPS guidance will be driven principally by financial leverage."

Labcorp shares were down 55 cents at $91.56 in thin premarket trading. Shares closed at $92.11 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.