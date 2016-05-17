BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 LabGenomics Co., Ltd:
* Says it has received patent on May 16, for high definition probe for detecting microorganism causing sexually transmitted disease and kit using the same
* Says patent number of 2014-0150512
