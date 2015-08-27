By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Labor Department is
leaning toward denying requests for regulatory relief by three
big foreign banks that pleaded guilty to manipulating Libor
interest rates but want to keep managing retirement accounts
for clients.
In letters to units of Deutsche Bank, UBS
and the Royal Bank of Scotland, the department
said it has "tentatively decided not to propose" exemptions
sought by the banks due to their "failure to demonstrate that
the exemptions would be in the interest of plan clients."
The July 16 letters give each bank the opportunity to submit
additional materials to make their case and try to sway the
department.
"We continue to engage with the DOL through the full
application process to provide the information that we believe
supports the grant of an exemption," UBS spokesman Gregg
Rosenberg said.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman had a similar comment, noting
the bank takes "the concerns in the tentative denial letter very
seriously" and is working to address them.
A spokesman for RBS had no immediate comment.
Pressure has been mounting on U.S. policymakers to more
closely scrutinize regulatory exemptions sought by big banks
that break the law. Last year, Securities and Exchange
Commission Democratic member Kara Stein issued a scathing
dissent against RBS, which had applied to the SEC for regulatory
waivers also in connection with the Libor guilty plea.
Under federal laws governing securities and retirement
accounts, banks that commit crimes or are found liable for civil
fraud are banned from managing client plans or certain
capital-raising activities. They must seek exemptions in order
to continue business as usual.
Stein lambasted the agency for granting the bank a waiver,
saying too often such requests are rubber-stamped and perpetuate
a problem of banks being "too big to bar."
Since then, Democratic members of Congress have urged the
SEC and the Labor Department to more closely scrutinize the
activities of law-breaking banks before granting exemptions.
At the Labor Department, banks with criminal convictions
must apply for exemptions to permit them to continue managing
retirement accounts.
The Labor Department reviews the request and if ample
evidence is provided, it will then propose an exemption and give
the public a chance to weigh in before finalizing it.
Already this year the Labor Department has held one public
hearing over a request by Credit Suisse for an
exemption, after it pleaded guilty to conspiring to help U.S.
citizens dodge taxes. [ID: nL1N0UU1M9]
Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, actually has two requests pending
before the department.
In addition to the request related to the Libor matter, it
is also requesting an exemption following a 2011 indictment for
manipulating the Korean stock market.
On Aug. 24, the department proposed granting the bank a
temporary exemption in advance of a Sept. 3 verdict in the South
Korea case.
The Labor Department's tentative denial of the other three
exemption requests connected to the Libor cases was reported
earlier by Politico.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio)