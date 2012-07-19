* Q2 adj EPS $1.77, in line with estimates
* Q2 rev $1.42 bln vs est $1.44 bln
* Sees FY adj EPS $6.80 to $7.00
* Sees FY rev up 2-3 pct
July 19 Laboratory Corporation of America
Holdings' quarterly profit matched analysts' expectations
but the No. 2 U.S. lab-testing company narrowed its full-year
profit forecast range as it continues to face a low-volume
growth environment.
The company said it expects a profit excluding amortization
between $6.80 and $7.00 per share for the full year, compared
with the $6.75 to $7.05 per share it forecast in April.
It now expects revenue to grow between 2 and 3 percent, down
from its earlier forecast of 2 to 3.5 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of
$6.97 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April-June net profit rose to $153.3 million, or $1.56 per
share, from $122.9 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for special charges, profit was in line with the
$1.77 per share expected by analysts.
Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $1.42 billion, while analysts
expected $1.44 billion.
The lab-testing company, which bought smaller rival Medtox
Scientific Inc last month, said it incurred a charge of about
$0.9 million related to the acquisition in the quarter.
Shares in LabCorp closed at $93.64 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.