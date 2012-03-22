* Official says agency does not need industry analysis
* Rules will allow certain compensation with IRAs
* Agency will release FAQs about fee disclosure
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW ORLEANS, March 19 The U.S. Labor Department
is not going to let push-back from the financial services
industry delay its fiduciary rule for advisers who handle
retirement plans - but that does not mean the regulation will be
out anytime soon.
The Department of Labor withdrew its original proposal after
industry groups and members of Congress criticized the agency
for not proving that the benefits of making advisers who work
with 401(k) plans more accountable for the advice they provide
outweighed the costs. Agency officials originally expected the
new rule to be released early this year.
In December, the agency sent out a request to industry
groups asking for data from their members about customer
accounts - some dating back 10 years. The groups criticized the
request as extreme and impossible to fulfill.. Since
then, the agency has extended data collection period twice, but
to no avail.
"I am not aware of any concrete data that they have received
from financial services firms," Brian Graff, chief executive
officer of the American Society of Pension Professionals and
Actuaries, said in an interview with Reuters at the
organization's annual 401(k) conference in New Orleans.
Industry groups say they cannot provide much of the
information the agency requested because their members do not
have it in the format the agency wants, if they have it at all.
But that is not stopping the agency's plan to push through
the proposal.
"We had hoped data from the industry would supplement our
efforts," Michael Davis, deputy assistant secretary of the Labor
Department's Employee Benefits Security Administration, said in
an interview with Reuters. "But we will get the rule out
irrespective of having their data."
The Labor Department is relying on academic data as well as
other outside analysis to prove the benefits of the rule
outweigh the costs, Davis said.
When asked if the agency would have the rule out before the
presidential election, Davis, who spoke at the conference,
declined to comment. He also would not comment on whether a
delay in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's plans to
propose a regulation requiring all advisers to meet a fiduciary
standard would affect the timing of a Department of Labor rule.
"We are coordinating with the SEC," he said.
In February, the SEC said it was drafting a request to ask
the public for more data for a cost-benefit analysis of its
proposal.
Davis also indicated that The Labor Department is not
backing down from its pledge to include Individual Retirement
Accounts under the rule. That aspect of the original proposed
rule has caused consternation among financial advisers who work
with 401(k) plans.
Advisers say they worry the rule would restrict how they are
compensated for rolling employees' accounts into IRAs when they
retire or leave a company.
In a Q&A session at the conference on Monday morning, he
told attendees the agency will outline certain scenarios where
they can still be compensated and work with IRAs.
"That was a significant point," said Marc y Supovitz, a
principal with Boulay Donnelly & Supovitz Consulting Group Inc
and president of the National Association of Plan Advisors.
Separately, Davis said the Labor Department will send out
answers in the next few weeks to frequently asked questions
about its rule on 401(k) plan fee disclosure, which takes effect
this summer. That is welcome news for advisers, mutual fund
companies and record keepers that work with 401(k) plans.
"We don't always do this," Davis said.
One issue that will be clarified is how providers should
explain the costs and performance of model portfolios - managed
accounts made up of different mutual funds that firms often
customize to the needs of an employer.
As it is written in the rule, providers would have to
disclose these different fee arrangements for each plan they
serve, which is not practical, Supovitz said.
Davis declined to say what else will be clarified.