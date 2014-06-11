* Treaty updates outdated 1930 ILO Convention
* Aims to protect victims, punish perpetrators
* Thailand only govt to vote against, Gulf abstains
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, June 11 Perpetrators of forced labour,
which affects 21 million people globally, will be punished in
most countries under a U.N. treaty clinched on Wednesday,
despite being snubbed by Thailand and nearly all Gulf countries.
More than half of the estimated 21 million caught up in
forced or compulsory labour are women and girls and the practice
reaps an estimated $150 billion in illegal profits across
agriculture, fishing, mining, construction, domestic services
and the sex industry, among others, the International Labour
Organisation, a United Nations agency, said.
The new treaty, a protocol to the ILO's Forced Labour
Convention of 1930, aims to halt the practice by requiring
countries ratifying it to identify and release victims, ensure
them access to compensation and punish perpetrators, it said.
"It is a strong indication of the global community's
commitment to work toward the effective elimination of forced
labour," David Garner, president of the annual International
Labour Conference's committee on forced labour, told a briefing.
Thailand's new military government was the only government
to vote against the treaty at ILO's annual ministerial
conference, ILO officials said.
But Bahrain, Brunei, Iran, Kuwait, Omar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
and Yemen were among those abstaining, they said. The Middle
East is home to an estimated 600,000 people deemed to be forced
labourers, Beate Andrees, head of the ILO special action
programme to combat forced labour, told Reuters.
Garner said forced labour, which includes slavery but also
deceptive recruitment practices, was significant globally.
"It's very large-scale, much of it very well organised and
sophisticated. Obviously significant criminal elements are
involved in it as well."
Some victims were prey to "deceptive recruitment practices
where potential workers sign a contract in one country and then
arrive in another country and are presented with a different
contract in another language they don't necessarily understand,"
said Garner. "And passports are confiscated so they don't have
identity papers which, of course, places anyone in a difficult
situation, which can give rise to different forms of forced
labour."
An ILO study revealed a problem in Thailand of forced labour
in the agriculture and fishing industries among others as well
as among domestic workers, often involving migrant workers from
Myanmar, Indonesia and Bangladesh, Andrees said.
Countries that adopted the protocol would protect victims
forced into criminal activities.
"There is one important provision now in the protocol to
protect victims from being punished from criminal activities
they may have been forced to carry out while they were in forced
labour," Andrees told the news briefing.
"Some victims for instance are forced to plant drugs or to
traffic drugs, some are smuggled across borders without knowing
what is happening."
The protocol will come into effect after being ratified by
two member states, expected to take a few months, Garner said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)