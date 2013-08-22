SEOUL Aug 22 Hyundai Motor's South
Korean workers are planning another partial strike after annual
wage negotiations with the management collapsed, a union
spokesman said on Thursday.
The automakers 45,000 unionised workers plan to down tools
for four hours on Friday and next Monday, the spokesman said.
Workers have already stopped work for a total of 8 hours this
week.
The workers had last week voted in favour of strike action
over unmet demands that include, among other things, a one-off
payment of $2.45 billion from the firm's record 2012 profit and
gold medals for long-serving employees.
(Reporting Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)