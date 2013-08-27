SEOUL Aug 27 Hyundai Motor's South
Korean workers plan to extend a partial strike by another two
days after the latest round of wage talks failed to produce an
agreement, a union spokesman said on Tuesday.
More than 40,000 unionised workers plan to idle the
automaker's South Korean plants for eight hours on Wednesday and
on Friday, the spokesman said.
The workers had already staged a partial strike on Monday in
and had stopped work for three days last week. So far, the
stoppages have cost the automaker 19,441 vehicles worth 398.7
billion Korean won ($356.95 million).
